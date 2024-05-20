Houston Astros Trade Pitch Lands Former MVP for Two Prospects From Cardinals
Are the Houston Astros back on track? After winning six straight, the Astros look like the team every fan knows. It was as rough of a start to a season as imaginable. but they've played as well as anyone recently, going 8-2 over their last 10 games.
This stretch doesn't change much of the early season struggles, but it's unfair to say that'll happen until they get healthy. Houston has dealt with many injuries, a factor in why they started the season the way they did.
If one team knows how to win when their backs are up against the wall and people doubting them, it's the Astros. Now, only four games out of first place in the American League West, it looks like Houston will be right in the mix to win the division again.
The deadline will be interesting around the league, especially for this club. Alex Bregman hits free agency at the end of the year and other players could be trade pieces, but it's possible they'll be buyers.
In a proposed trade from Zach Pressnell of FanSided, the Astros would be buyers, landing former MVP Paul Goldschmidt in a deal. The deal would send AJ Blubaugh and Colin Barber to the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Paul Goldschmidt desperately needs a fresh start. The veteran first baseman won an MVP just two seasons ago," Pressnell wrote. His skills haven't diminished to this extent in just two years. Additionally, he would be an upgrade over Abreu and Jon Singleton, who have both struggled just as badly as Goldschmidt has this year."
Goldschmidt, who's been one of the best players in baseball over his career, has had a rough start to the season. He's currently slashing .214/.295/.306 with just four home runs. However, when Goldschmidt's at his best, he's someone who can post an OPS above .850 and hit 30-plus home runs.
A seven-time All-Star, the hope would be for him to return to form, something that's definitely possible for the 36-year-old.