Houston Astros Two-Time All-Star Predicted To Re-Sign on Six-Year Deal
The Houston Astros season is over. Despite how tough that is for some players on the roster, they made sure to highlight how much they want Alex Bregman back next year after they were swept.
Bregman slowed down a tad throughout the campaign, but what he's done for the Astros organization over much of the past decade can't go unnoticed. He's been a large reason for their success.
Not only has the New Mexico native been one of the top third basemen in baseball during his time with the club, but Houston would have a major hole to fill if they let him walk.
As they saw in the postseason and parts of the year, the bottom half of their lineup wasn't good enough. Taking Bregman out of that equation would only bring more challenges.
There have been conflicting reports and predictions, but the latest from Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report is a good one for Astros fans who want the slugger to stay around.
Tansey predicted he'd sign a six-year deal to return to Houston. He also linked him to teams that could have an interest in the two-time World Series champion.
"Bregman can still be a valuable part of the Astros order, but Houston will have to pay a massive sum for a new deal. Matt Chapman reset the third baseman market with a six-year, $151 million deal he signed with the San Francisco Giants before the end of the regular season. The Astros should try to get a deal done, but if Bregman does move on, an emerging team, like the Detroit Tigers, could be an intriguing fit, as could the Milwaukee Brewers to bring more power in the lineup or the Toronto Blue Jays to refresh a stale collection of stars."
With many teams that could use his services, Bregman will likely be one of the hottest free agents on the market. As seen from other players in recent winters, free agency doesn't always go as planned.
While it seems very unlikely as of now, there's a scenario in which Bregman could sign a one-year deal to try to earn more money in the 2025-26 offseason.
That shouldn't be the case due to the career he's put together, posting a 132 OPS+ throughout nine seasons, but his quiet start to the campaign could worry teams.
Either way, the Astros should look to continue their relationship with Bregman and try to win another World Series.