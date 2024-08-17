Houston Astros Unveil Major Change To Minute Maid Park
When the Houston Astros returned to Minute Maid Park on Friday, it looked a bit different from the last time they were there.
After losing to the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Aug. 4, the Astros headed out on a nine-game road trip. They lost their first game against the Texas Rangers before winning the next eight, sweeping the Rays and Boston Red Sox.
When they returned to Houston to face the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 16, however, their home field wasn't the same one they'd left behind two weeks earlier. What changed? The batter's eye behind the center-field wall was a different color.
While the Astros were away, the team painted the batter's eye a darker shade of green, which should help hitters see the ball better. Houston manager Joe Espada shared his thoughts on the change, which he revealed had been in the works for a while.
"I like it, actually," Espada said. "Something that, as an organization, I know that we've been trying to replace it. It's been getting worn through the years. I kind of like the dark color."
Espada said the change didn't stem from a complaint by a player or coach. According to him, it had been on the organization's to-do list for some time, and the team finally got around to addressing it.
The first-year manager also said he doesn't know what effect the new batter's eye will have or if it will benefit the hitters. Time will tell, but the impact may not be known until next year, as Houston has only 22 home games remaining in the regular season this year.
For reference, the Astros already hit considerably better at home than on the road. Entering play on Friday, they had a .261/.324/.438 batting line in Houston compared to .259/.317/.400 everywhere else -- a difference of 45 OPS points. If the new batter's eye works as intended, that split could become even more pronounced down the stretch.