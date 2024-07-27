Houston Astros Urged to Make Trade That Would Make Other ‘Fans Angry'
The Houston Astros have reportedly been star-hunting as they enter the trade deadline next week. With how they've played over the past two months, trying to add another impact player makes perfect sense.
As the Astros found out at the beginning of the year, things can happen, and no one can predict when this dynasty will ultimately end. Maybe it won't be for another five-plus seasons, but what if it does?
Does Dana Brown want to look back in a few years and wonder what he could've done differently? Probably not, so expect him to continue to be aggressive on the trade market.
After the Seattle Mariners made a move for Randy Arozarena on Thursday night, they seem to be going all in. Only 1.0 game ahead of them in the American League West, they should look to at least match that move.
But why stop there? Why not go out and make a move that blows the Mariners trade out of the water?
David Schoenfield of ESPN proposed an idea that'd do just that.
Schoenfield wants the Toronto Blue Jays to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Houston, writing that it'd be a move that'd "make fans angry."
"Oh, man, talk about another destination that would make fans angry -- in Toronto, of course, but also everywhere else except Houston. GM Dana Brown has talked about adding a mid-rotation starter, but runs are runs, whether you're preventing fewer or scoring more.
"Vladdy got off to a slow start, but since May 5 he's 15th in the majors in OPS. The Astros, meanwhile, are last in the majors in OPS at first base -- and while much of that was because of Jose Abreu, it's still a position they can upgrade."
Not only would that make Seattle feel a little worse after landing Arozarena, but it'd also make the New York Yankees and others in the American League sick to their stomachs.
Guerrero Jr. has torched the Yankees throughout his career, and with the Astros historically finding success against New York over the past decade, it'd be the best of both worlds.
The right-handed slugger has put together another legitimate campaign, slashing .296/.365/.487 with an OPS+ of 141. He's hit 18 home runs and 21 doubles while driving in 62 RBI.
Adding that to a lineup with this much talent would be must-see television, and give Houston perhaps the best lineup they've ever had, which is saying a lot.