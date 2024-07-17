Houston Astros Urged to Pursue One Key Area at MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros somehow ended the first half of the season hotter than any team in baseball. After struggling for much of the season, the Astros flipped the script over the past month, giving themselves an opportunity to win the American League West once again.
Only one game out in the West, the focus out of the All-Star break will be taking over the division and not looking back. Houston has done that plenty over the past decade, so don't be surprised if it does happen.
However, what they do at the trade deadline will likely be the reason they can do that. If they're content with this roster, their hot stretch might get flipped upside down, and they could return to playing the way they did at the start of the campaign.
Expectations are for them to add players in the next few weeks, specifically on the mound. After dealing with all of their injuries, they have a massive need for starting pitching depth.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes that's their biggest need at the end of the month. Reuter wrote that the Astros need a veteran starting pitcher who could eat innings.
"With Cristian Javier, José Urquidy and J.P. France all out for the year, Lance McCullers Jr. suffering a setback in his recovery, Luis García still working his way back from Tommy John surgery and Justin Verlander sidelined with a neck issue, the Astros starting pitching has been stretched thin.
"Assuming Verlander and García eventually return to join Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown and Ronel Blanco on the five-man staff, they could still use some quality depth to help chew through innings."
Banking on health would be a risk, but as Reuter alluded to, they could have a solid rotation if everyone is ready to go.
Adding another arm, even if it's a No. 2 or No. 3 in this rotation, might be the best bet, however. It likely wouldn't cost Houston much, which is exactly what they need.
The Astros farm system isn't exactly great, so the chances of landing a major impact arm at the deadline aren't too likely. Never say never, but it's certainly an obstacle they'll have to deal with in the next few weeks.
Trading for big names is fun and always excites fans, but it might not be necessary in this situation. If they could find someone to be a competent middle-of-the-rotation starter, it'll go a long way.