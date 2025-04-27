Houston Astros Waiting on Star Rookie to Figure Things Out at the Plate
When the Houston Astros decided to trade former franchise star Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs before the season started, they did so in large part because the package they were getting in return included former top draft pick Cam Smith.
The dynamic outfielder was the prize jewel of Chicago's farm system, rocketing up the minor leagues in his one season with the team that drafted him.
The toolsy 22-year-old possessed all the traits of a future MLB star, and that's exactly what Houston looked to be getting, especially after Smith's strong showing in spring. The Astros newest top prospect absolutely dominated in Spring Training, leading to him landing a spot on the Opening Day roster.
With a month of big league service time now under his belt, it's clear that Smith has the potential to be everything Houston hopes he is and more, but in order to reach that potential there has to be more consistency at the plate.
Through his first 64 MLB at-bats, Smith is only slashing .219/.306/.391 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. On their face, these numbers aren't necessarily awful for a rookie. His 31% strike out rate, however, certainly adds a bit more concern to the equation.
Despite these early struggles, it's clear that the Astros are sticking with Smith as he figures things out at the plate. His prowess in the outfield certainly makes up for some of his offensive woes as well, with Smith quickly becoming the team's most versatile defender.
The athleticism that made him so enticing coming out of college has quickly translated for him at the big league level (subscription required), with just about every night brining another highlight reel catch in the outfield.
For a young player as talented as Smith, Houston appears to be abiding by the the theory that the only thing that is going to get him used to facing MLB pitching, is facing more MLB pitching. They clearly believed he was ready for The Show after only 20 minor league games, so there's no sense in reversing course now.
Whether or not this sentiment continues for the rest of the season remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Astros believe that both the team and Smith are better off with him remaining at the big league level.