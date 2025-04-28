Houston Astros Without Aces for Upcoming Series Against Detroit Tigers
The Houston Astros are going to be without their two best pitchers for their next series due to some bad timing luck as they get ready to face the red hot Detroit Tigers.
It will at least be a return to Daikin Park after they lost their last series against the Kansas City Royals.
Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown threw the last two games. So, with probables set, the bottom half of the rotation is going to have to step things up.
The offense is also going to need to find some consistency as both Valdez and Hayden Wesneski took losses against the Royals despite each only giving up a single run.
They did score seven runs on Sunday, but the series as already lost.
Lance McCullers Jr. could also be returning at any moment, but is not currently in line for a start. This could be something to watch as the week progresses, though.
The Astros will kick off the series on Monday at 7:10 pm CT with Ronel Blanco set to battle with Tigers veteran Jack Flaherty.
Blanco started the year out on a rough path but has been more solid over has last two starts. He has a 3.09 ERA in that time, but has walked five batters to just four strikeouts in 11.2 innings of work.
Flaherty has had another great start to his year with a 2.63 ERA over five starts. He has a 1.024 WHIP and 11.2 K/9, so he could be an issue for a struggling Houston offense.
The Astros will throw Ryan Gusto in Tuesday's 7:10 pm CT game as Detroit has Reese Olson on the mound.
Gusto has been much better this year than anyone expected. Over his three career starts, he has a 3.68 ERA, but his 2.42 FIP points to the fact that he could be a little unlucky.
Olson started the year out fairly slowly, but has pitched 12.1 scoreless innings over his last two starts.
The final game of the year will likely be Wesneski for Houston with rookie phenom Jackson Jobe for the Tigers.
The phrasing "likely" is there as Wesneski did have some velocity issues and could get some rest from the staff, but he is in line for the start.
Jobe is the fourth-ranked prospect in all of baseball and has lived up to that billing with a 2.70 ERA over four starts.