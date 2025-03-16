Houston Astros Worst Contract in 2025 Is for Player No Longer on Their Roster
Following the 2024 season, arguably the biggest need the Houston Astros had was at first base.
The team thought they addressed the issue when they signed veteran Jose Abreu away from the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2023 campaign, agreeing to a three-year, $58.5 million deal.
He was coming off another solid campaign, finishing 17th in AL MVP voting, being on the ballot for the fourth straight season. Entering his age 36 campaign, the Astros knew there was some risk of a drop off, but no one could have predicted what was to follow.
After compiling a .304/.378/.446 slash line in his last season with the White Sox in 2022, his production fell off a cliff in Year 1 with Houston.
Abreu had a .237/.296/.383 slash line, hitting 18 home runs with 23 doubles. He was able to record 90 RBI, producing runs in the middle of the order despite his underwhelming slash line.
But it was the first time in his career that he was below-average in OPS+ and Rbat+ with an 87 and 89, respectively; his previous career-low was a 117 and 113 in 2018.
Unfortunately for Abreu and the Astros, the worst was yet to come.
His production hit rock bottom in 2024, as he was hitting under .100 when he was demoted April 28. Abreu was performing like a pitcher with a .099/.156/.113 slash line.
He was called back up to the Major Leagues on May 27 and made 13 more appearances before the team decided to release him less than halfway through the life of the contract.
Abreu ended the campaign with a .124/.167/.195 slash line, hitting only two home runs and two doubles in 120 plate appearances with a -1.7 WAR.
Houston will be paying him $19.5 million in 2025 despite not even being on the roster anymore, which is a major reason why Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report selected the former AL MVP as the team’s worst contract heading into the 2025 season.
It is hard to argue against that given how much he is being paid and the underwhelming production he provided, as his career in the MLB could be over.
Even oft-injured pitcher Lance McCullers, who has not pitched since 2022 despite signing a five-year, $85 million contract extension in March 2021, is not viewed as negatively as Abreu’s deal.
To replace Abreu in the lineup, the Astros are turning to Christian Walker, who signed a three-year, $60 million deal in free agency.
It is hard to blame some fans who feel as if this could be a case of deja vu, signing another first baseman in his mid-30s to a three-year deal.
But Walker has a higher floor based on his defensive ability, as he has won the Gold Glove Award three years in a row with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has also averaged 32 home runs per year.