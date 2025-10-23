How Astros' Jeremy Peña Compares to the Other Silver Slugger Shortstop Finalists
The Houston Astros had a disappointing end to their season. For most of the second half, they sat perched at the top of the AL West, but by the time the playoffs rolled around, the ballclub not only lost the division title but also missed a trip to the postseason.
That would leave a bitter taste in anyone's mouth, but there were plenty of positives that came out of this season and the organization learned about one just today. Their shortstop, Jeremy Peña has been named as a finalist for one of the best offensive awards in baseball.
The American League Silver Slugger Finalists were announced and Peña is looking to win the first of his career. He is going up against some stiff competition though- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) and Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals).
Peña vs. Bichette vs. Witt Jr.
Peña just finished up his fourth full season in the majors (all with the Astros). The organization drafted him in the third round back in '18 and he made his debut in '22. This was easily his best season at the plate yet.
This was the first time he posted a batting average over .300, a slugging percentage over .400, and an OPS over .800. This was the fewest games he has played in a season though as he dealt with a small rib fracture at the beginning of the season and then an oblique strain to end September.
Even with many less trips to the plate than his other two nominees he still had comparable numbers, but playing in 22 less-games than Witt Jr. and 14-less games than Bichette will likely keep him from winning his first Silver Slugger.
Bichette
Peña
Witt Jr.
At-Bats
582
493
623
Runs
78
68
99
Total Hits
181
150
184
Doubles
44
30
47
Triples
1
2
6
Home Runs
18
17
23
RBI
94
62
88
Walks Drawn
40
35
49
Strikeouts
91
93
125
Batting Average
.311
.304
.295
On-Base Percentage
.357
.363
.351
Slugging Percentage
.483
.477
.501
OPS
.840
.840
.852
The 28-year-old had arguably a better slash line than both of them, even though his OPS wasn't neccessarily better. His .304 batting average is one of three at the shortstop position in the league this year- Bichette and Jacob Wilson (Athletics) are tied at the top, followed by Peña.
His third-best batting average amongst shortstops this year complements the third-best OPS and slugging percentage (tied-for second) trailing only his fellow nominees. It was a great year in his young career as he has emerged as one of the best weapons the Astros have on their roster.
Just to be nominated is a win in itself and something the organization can be excited about. The official winner will be announced in November after the season is officially over.