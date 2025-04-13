How Do Astros Compare To Their Division Rivals in Terms of Franchise Valuation?
The Houston Astros have become one of the most successful American sports franchises over the course of the last decade or so, with two World Series titles to their name and four American League pennants in the span of six seasons.
This success has allowed the franchise to rapidly increase its hold on the Texas market, and as a relatively young team in the MLB, it is impressive to see how they have grown.
The value of the club is one of the most intriguing things to watch each year, but it is usually hard to make a determination where each team ranks among the others since compiling all of the information publicly available is an extremely expansive task.
The good news is that CNBC's Michael Ozanian recently did the leg work on something of the sorts and put together a full list of MLB teams sorted by how much each club is worth.
This includes further financial information such as revenue, earnings before deductions and their debt as a percentage of the team's total value to give some insight into the MLB world of finance.
The Astros are one of the top teams on the list in terms of value, as they currently stand with a $3 billion valuation, good for No. 9 among other teams.
Additionally, they have $499 million in revenue, $31 million in earnings before deductions and a debt percentage of only 2%.
All of these numbers are rather impressive compared to other teams at any point in the list, and it bodes well for the future of the franchise.
When it comes to the other American League West teams and their value, the Texas Rangers are No. 10 ($2.75 billion), the Los Angeles Angels are No. 11 ($2.7 billion), the Seattle Mariners are No. 13 ($2.25 billion) and the Athletics are No. 18 ($2 billion).
It's notable that most of the teams in the division rank in the top half of the league, and the combined value of the five teams is rather high compared to some others.
For reference, the average value of a franchise in this study was $2.62 billion, with the top teams dragging the average up quite a bit.
So Houston being above that by a decent margin, even with it being dragged up by big-name franchises, is a positive sign.
The low debt figures and high revenue streams are also good future indicators that they will continue to grow over time.