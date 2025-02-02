How Much Action Will Houston Astros Really Give Jose Altuve in Left Field?
The Houston Astros are entering both a familiar and unfamiliar territory.
While it's familiar because they've allowed their past star players to hit the open market and find new homes during their dynastic run, it's also unfamiliar because they've never seen this many key pieces leave the clubhouse in one offseason.
Perhaps that's why they are so keen on re-signing Alex Bregman.
Beyond the fact that he's one of the best third basemen in the league and would boost their overall profile if he returned, the human factor of being a leader on the team and a steadying presence also cannot be overlooked.
The Astros extended him an offer earlier this winter, and that is reportedly still on the table even after they brought in Isaac Paredes as his replacement and signed Christian Walker to fill their hole at first base.
If Bregman does return, it seems like it will be Jose Altuve who changes positions, moving into left field for the first time in his Major League career.
One of Houston's legendary players, who knows what it's like to become an outfielder late in his career after manning second base, thinks Altuve will have no issues making the switch, and it seems like that's exactly what the front office believes as well, with them ready to use the veteran in the grass even if Bregman doesn't come back.
"Ultimately, I think Jose will get some reps in second and also in left. We can see what it looks like. I just think we're trying to create some versatility in the lineup ... We'll see what it looks like in left field ..." general manager Dana Brown said per Matt Kawahara of The Houston Chronicle.
That's a lot of "seeing what it looks like."
Which begs the question; how much time will Altuve really spending left field this season?
Of course, the answer is predicated on Bregman actually returning to the Astros, since that would muddy things up in the infield and actually require someone to change positions.
If that does happen, then Altuve could be the everyday left fielder.
However, if Bregman signs elsewhere, something that has a real chance of happening, it would be strange to see Altuve used in his unnatural position when there isn't a clear reason to do that.
My prediction is the legendary second baseman won't see much time in the outfield this year.
He'll get some work during the spring to get used to playing left field, but when it comes time to actually play regular season games, Houston won't deploy a lineup where Altuve is in left very often.