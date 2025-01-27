Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Reportedly Longshot to Re-Sign Alex Bregman Despite New Momentum

Despite the new momentum about a possible reunion between the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, one report says it's a longshot.

Brad Wakai

Sep 8, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after a play during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park
Sep 8, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) reacts after a play during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Against all odds, the chances of Alex Bregman returning to the Houston Astros seem to be increasing by the hour.

It's remarkable how things have even gotten to this point.

While it's well documented what has occurred for both the star third baseman and the Astros this offseason, it also needs to be pointed out again since this is something that could be one of the biggest free agency swerves of this organization's current regime.

Houston stated their top priority was re-signing Bregman, but the two sides were far apart on financial compensation. Dana Brown opted to be aggressive instead of waiting for his decision, shipping Kyle Tucker out of town to bring back third baseman Isaac Paredes as part of the deal. They then added first baseman Christian Walker which seemed to end the possibility of a reunion.

But then, Joe Espada dropped a hint saying the team was interested in bringing him back, and even said the two sides were still in communication.

That's led to this point in time where the Astros have a real shot to get Bregman back onto this roster.

If it were to happen, Jose Altuve said he'd do the unthinkable and move to left field at this stage of his career, a position he's never played before at the Major League level.

However, Fox 26 Houston is stating a reunion between the sides is a longshot.

"A source told FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel, the odds of Bregman signing with the Astros are 'very low!'" Terrian Spurs and Will Kunkel reported.

That is certainly something that tempers the momentum that seemed to be building, especially following the trade of Ryan Pressly which took some salary off Houston's books.

Finances will likely be the deciding factor here.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY stated no team has been willing to offer Bregman the $200 million figure he wanted this offseason.

The Astros originally extended a six-year, $156 million contract.

If another team is able to eclipse that mark, then he could certainly sign with them since Houston won't go above their original offer.

