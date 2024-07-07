How the Houston Astros Could Trade for Diamondbacks' Christian Walker
Over the last few weeks, the Houston Astros have completely turned their season around. Behind a 13-3 record in their last 16 games, the Astros are now a serious threat in the American League.
At one point, it was expected that Houston would look to sell off talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Now, it seems like they could end up being buyers.
Recently, it was stated that the Astros have a "dream" trade target ahead of the deadline. That dream target was named as Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
Walker is a very popular name in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. However, it does seem unlikely that the Diamondbacks will move on from their first baseman.
Mark Powell of FanSided has revealed one possible scenario that could send Walker to Houston.
In his suggested trade scenario, he has the Astros acquiring Walker in exchange for first baseman and outfielder Joey Loperfido along with right-hander Alimber Santa. Santa is the No. 25 prospect in the Houston farm system.
"The Astros are desperate for Walker, which is why they'd be willing to agree to this trade in the first place. After Abreu worked out so poorly, Walker offers a potential long-term solution at the position, assuming the two teams can work out an extension before this winter."
Giving up Loperfido would be a tough move to make, but acquiring Walker would make it worthwhile.
During the 2024 season with Arizona, Walker has played in 89 games. He has been hitting .268/.341/.516 to go along with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.
Those are the kind of numbers that could take the Astros to the next level. He could be a piece that powers them to the playoffs.
While the potential of acquiring Walker is huge, he is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. Dana Brown, Houston's general manager, has been looking for players with future contract control.
Despite the risk that they would be taking, the Astros seem to love Walker. Acquiring him would not guarantee a long-term future with him, but Houston would have a chance to lock up their new first baseman to a long-term contract extension.
Only time will tell what the Astros will do ahead of the deadline. They have a few more weeks to decide what to do and who to pursue or trade.
Walker is a player that they have known interest in and this trade proposal would be one way that Houston could pull off a deal to land a dream target.