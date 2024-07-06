Houston Astros 'Dream' Trade Target Is Not Who Anyone Expected
The Houston Astros have saved their season and now must look to the trade market to finish building their roster out for a playoff run.
It's been clear for a while that Houston's biggest need at the upcoming MLB trade deadline and Jon Heyman of New York Post just revealed who he believed to be their top target.
"The Astros, now a clear threat to win the West yet again, seek a starter and a hitter," said Heyman. "Their dream target is thought to be [Arizona] Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker, a free agent to be."
After weeks of speculation surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Pete Alonso, it appears that Houston's sights are on Walker to be their first baseman for at least the rest of this season.
The 33-year-old has had a great year and makes total sense as the top target of a contending team.
Power has been his claim to fame in recent years as he crossed the 30 home run threshold for the past two seasons and is on-pace for a career highs with 22 home runs and 62 RBI through 87 games this season.
He was a fourth-round selection in the 2012 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of the University of South Carolina.
After a could of seasons in their system, he was eventually designated for assignment by Baltimore after failing to make an impact at the major league level for a couple of years. Arizona claimed him off of waivers in 2017 and he's been there ever since.
It took the Pennsylvania native a couple of years to get settled there as well, but once he did he became an elite bat and has really hit a stride with 91 homers and 259 RBI since the start of the 2022 season.
Along with his bat developing, he's also become one of the best defensive first baseman in the league. He's won gold gloves in each of the past two seasons and has continued the trend in 2024.
The Astros have gotten a .204/.280/.318 slashing line out of their players at that position this season. Not only is it clear that it's not an acceptable level of play, but it's clear that Walker would be a huge upgrade.
A trade for him wouldn't be a long-term answer, though, as his contract does expire at the end of the year. They could, however, get a jump start on an extension. The expiring deal also means they won't have to give up as much to secure him.