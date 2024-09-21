How to Watch Houston Astros and Angels Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Houston Astros are coming off a dramatic 9-7 victory against the Los Angeles Angels in the first game of the series on Friday night. The team picked up 14 hits, including three home runs in the game as they look to expand their lead for the AL West division title.
Houston will turn to Ronel Blanco (11-6, 2.88) on the mound for the second game of the series at Minute Maid Park. Blanco has been near perfect to begin the month of September. In his first three starts of the month, the 31-year-old has yet to allow a run across 13 innings of work. This will be his second straight start against the Angels as he threw five shutout innings for his 11th win of the season.
He will go up against left hander Reid Detmers (4-7, 6.05) for his 16th start of the season. The 25 year old Angels pitcher has gone back and forth between the Majors and the minor leagues. Since his last return to Anaheim, the former first round pick has gone 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA across three starts and 17.1 innings of work. He is coming off a tough start against the Chicago White Sox where he allowed three home runs in the game.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
Houston Astros
1 2B Jose Altuve
2 DH Yordan Alvarez
3 RF Kyle Tucker
4 3B Alex Bregman
5 C Yainer Diaz
6 SS Jeremy Pena
7 1B Victor Caratini
8 CF Jake Meyers
9 LF Mauricio Dubon
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker continues to carry the hot bat since returning from his injury on September 6th. The former All Star is hitting .342/.447/.526 with two home runs and five RBI. His addition to the lineup will be huge for another potential postseason run.
Los Angeles Angels
1 LF Taylor Ward
2 SS Zach Neto
3 1B Nolan Schanuel
4 DH Niko Kavadas
5 3B Eric Wagaman
6 CF Mickey Moniak
7 C Logan O'Hoppe
8 RF Gustavo Campero
9 2B Jack Lopez
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be available on the Space City Home Network as well as Bally Sports West.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!