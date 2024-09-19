How to Watch Houston Astros and Angels Thursday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros enter play Thursday with an 82-70 record, good enough for first in the American League West, five games ahead of second place with 10 games remaining.
The Astros look to solidify that lead over the next four days with four games against the Los Angeles Angels, who reside in last place in the American League West.
Houston will turn to veteran lefty and trade deadline acquisition Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.29 ERA) on Thursday.
In his last start, Kikuchi allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings and picked up his ninth win of the season against the Angels.
In eight starts since joining the Astros, Kikuchi has been a revelation for the team.
He has pitched to a 3.19 ERA in that time with a 0.94 WHIP and 59 strikeouts across 48 innings, providing Houston with starting rotation depth that they have been missing with a plethora of injuries to their usual suspects.
This will be the veteran lefty's second start against Los Angeles this season.
Here is how the Astros will line up on Thursday:
1.) 3B Alex Bregman
2.) LF Yordan Alvarez
3.) RF Kyle Tucker
4.) DH Yainer Diaz
5.) SS Jeremy Pena
6.) C Victor Caratini
7.) 1B Jon Singleton
8.) CF Jake Meyers
9.) 2B Mauricio Dubon
SP Yusei Kikuchi
The Angels will counter with a lefty of their own in Jose Suarez (1-2, 6.80 ERA).
In his last game, Suarez allowed no earned runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts in four innings against Houston.
Los Angeles has used Suarez more as a reliever this season, with 19 of his 20 games seeing the lefty come out of the pen in a long relief role.
In his one start this season, Suarez allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings and picking up one of his two losses.
Here is how the Angels will line up on Thursday:
1.) LF Taylor Ward
2.) SS Zach Neto
3.) 1B Nolan Schanuel
4.) DH Brandon Drury
5.) C Logan O'Hoppe
6.) 3B Eric Wagaman
7.) CF Jordyn Adams
8.) RF Gustavo Campero
9.) 2B Jack Lopez
SP Jose Suarez
The first pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and Bally Sports West.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!