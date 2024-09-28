How to Watch Houston Astros and Guardians Saturday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
This time last season, you would have been hard-pressed to find someone who thought Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.55 ERA) did not deserve a spot on the Houston Astros postseason roster.
But after a year marred with injuries and poor performance, the future Hall of Famer will have one last audition for that roster on Saturday against the American League Central Division Champion Cleveland Guardians.
In his last start, Verlander allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.
The veteran has struggled mightily in September, pitching to a 10.90 ERA across four starts this month with a 2.08 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.
It is all but decided that Verlander will not be in the rotation for October, but with a strong showing on Saturday, the veteran could secure a spot in the bullpen at the very least.
Regardless of the results on Saturday, if it is Verlander's final career start, he has had a fantastic career and will be a first-ballot Hall of Fame candidate.
Here is how the Astros will line up on Saturday:
1.) SS Jeremy Pena
2.) RF Kyle Tucker
3.) C Victor Caratini
4.) 1B Jon Singleton
5.) DH Zach Dezenzo
6.) LF Jason Heyward
7.) 2B Mauricio Dubon
8.) CF Jake Meyers
9.) 3B Grae Kessinger
SP Justin Verlander
The Guardians will counter with righty Ben Lively (13-9, 3.80 ERA).
In his last start, Lively allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out two in five innings and picked up his 13th win of the year.
The righty has had a nice bounce back month of September after pitching to a 5.40 ERA in August.
In four starts this month, Lively has pitched to a 2.81 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and nine strikeouts across 16 innings.
Cleveland is still in contention to clinch home-field advantage but will need to win today and tomorrow while needing the New York Yankees to lose both of their remaining games.
Here is how the Guardians will line up on Saturday:
1.) LF Will Brennan
2.) 1B Kyle Manzardo
3.) 3B Jose Ramirez
4.) DH Josh Naylor
5.) CF Lane Thomas
6.) 2B Andres Gimenez
7.) C Bo Naylor
8.) RF Jhonkensy Noel
9.) SS Brayan Rocchio
SP Ben Lively
The first pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 6:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and Bally Sports Great Lakes.
Houston fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!