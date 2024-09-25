How to Watch Houston Astros and Mariners Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros are your 2024 American League West champions after their win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
With only four games remaining, the Astros can not improve their standing any further, but they can ensure that the Mariners are left out of the October festivities.
On the mound for Houston Wednesday will be Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA).
In his last start, Kikuchi allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out nine in six innings.
The veteran could be looked at as one of the best trade deadline acquisitions this season.
Since joining the Astros, the lefty has pitched to a 3.00 ERA across 54 innings in nine starts with a 0.94 WHIP and 68 strikeouts.
Wednesday will mark Kikuchi's second start against Seattle this year.
In his first, coming April 10th while still with the Toronto Blue Jays, Kikuchi allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings.
Houston is hopeful for another gem from their headlining 2024 MLB Trade Deadline acquisition.
Here is how the Astros will line up on Wednesday:
1.) 3B Alex Bregman
2.) SS Jeremy Pena
3.) DH Yainer Diaz
4.) 1B Jon Singleton
5.) C Victor Caratini
6.) RF Jason Heyward
7.) 2B Shay Whitcomb
8.) LF Mauricio Dubon
9.) CF Jake Meyers
SP Yusei Kikuchi
The Mariners will counter with George Kirby (13-11, 3.60 ERA).
In his last start, Kirby allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings and picked up his 13th win of the season, tying the career high that he set last year.
Kirby has been a solid member of Seattle's pitching staff in September, pitching to a 3.38 ERA across 24 innings in four starts with a 0.83 WHIP and 20 strikeouts.
Command is Kirby's calling card, walking only 22 batters this season in 185 innings, and only 63 over his career in 505 2/3 innings.
Wednesday will mark the righty's fourth start against Houston this year.
In his first three, he combined to allow three earned runs on 14 hits and no walks while striking out 17 in 18 innings.
Here is how the Mariners will line up on Wednesday:
1.) RF Victor Robles
2.) CF Julio Rodriguez
3.) C Cal Raleigh
4.) LF Randy Arozarena
5.) 1B Justin Turner
6.) 2B Jorge Polanco
7.) DH Mitch Garver
8.) SS J.P. Crawford
9.) 3B Dylan Moore
SP George Kirby
The first pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network (out-of-market only) as well as on the Space City Home Network and ROOTNW.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!