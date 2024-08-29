How to Watch, Stream Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on Thursday
The Houston Astros are fresh off of a massive 10-0 blowout win over the Philadelphia Phillies. After previously losing six of their last eight games, that win was very needed.
Now, the Astros are set to start a new series tonight. They're back home against the Kansas City Royals.
Speaking of the Royals, Kansas City is just one game behind in the AL Central division race. They hold a 75-59 record and have been playing solid baseball. Over the Royals' last four games, they have gone 3-1.
Both of these teams are playoff-caliber squads. This series should be full of good baseball.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch tonight when Houston plays host to Kansas City.
How to Watch Astros vs. Royals
Game Day: Thursday, August 29th
Game Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
Television: SCHN
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
Looking ahead at tonight's game, these two teams appear to be very evenly matched. From their record to the starting pitching matchup to the lineup ability, fans should be in for a treat.
Taking the mound for the Astros tonight will be 26-year-old starter Hunter Brown. He has made 25 starts this season and has appeared in 26 games. Brown has compiled an 11-7 record to go along with a 3.72 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, a 2.9 K/BB ratio, and 140.1 innings pitched.
On the other side of the field, 28-year-old Brady Singer will be given the start. He has gone 9-9 to go along with a 3.38 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 146.2 innings pitched in 26 starts.
This should be a very entertaining game. Both teams have a lot at stake and are fighting for their playoff goals. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time win.