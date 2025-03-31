Injured Astros Ace Shares Thoughts on First Rehab Start in Minor Leagues
The Houston Astros have a former star pitcher starting his third straight season on the injured list, but he just made an important step towards recovery.
Lance McCullers Jr. suffered an injury to his pitching arm in spring training of 2023 that not only kept him out that entire season, but all of 2024 as well after he suffered a set back in rehab.
After making his one-inning return to the mound a couple of weeks ago in spring training, McCullers made his first rehab start in the minors.
It actually started out great as he struck out the side in his first inning. The second inning did go go as smoothly as he walked one and gave up two hits, which turned into two runs.
Despite the uneven performance, the fact that the pitcher is leaving the day healthy is a big win in the first place.
The 31-year-old spoke about the outing with the media after the game, per a video from Luis Ortiz of KHOU.
"It was good, two innings. Felt like I could have definitely gone out for a third, which is a really great sign," he said. "These rehab games are all about literally entering healthy and leaving healthy, which is accomplished today, Felt good overall. Got out of the stretch in the second and a little off timing, a little out of pace. But other than that, I'm really happy with everything."
He was never a real flamethrower, so it seems as though he is back to throwing with as much velocity as ever. He got close to hitting 95 while his average during his last season was just 93.8.
McCullers didn't exactly go out on top, seeing as though he gave up five home runs to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series during his last start on 2022.
That being said, he had looked great when coming back from injury before that.
Over his last 36 regular season syarts, he has a 2.96 ERA with a 1.224 WHIP, 10.1 K/9 and 142 ERA+.
That is one of the things that has made his extended injury absence hurt. When he has healthy, he is one of the best pitchers in the leauge.
The Astros signed him to a five-year, $84 million extension back in March of 2021. Three of those five years have now passed and he has pitched just 11 games if the postseason is included.
He will need to come back this year with a vengeance if that contract does not want to look like a total waste.
McCullers is also just 31, a return to form for him over the last two years of his deal could mean cashing in with another solid contract in 2027.
Getting him back into form would force an interesting decision on this pitching staff, which does have five guys right now.
Moving Hayden Wesneski to the bullpen looks like the most likely move as of now, though.