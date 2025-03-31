Inside the Astros

Injured Astros Ace Shares Thoughts on First Rehab Start in Minor Leagues

This long-time injured Houston Astros ace gave some thoughts on his first rehab start of the season in the minor leagues.

Dylan Sanders

Mar 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. warms up before the game against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park.
Mar 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. warms up before the game against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros have a former star pitcher starting his third straight season on the injured list, but he just made an important step towards recovery.

Lance McCullers Jr. suffered an injury to his pitching arm in spring training of 2023 that not only kept him out that entire season, but all of 2024 as well after he suffered a set back in rehab.

After making his one-inning return to the mound a couple of weeks ago in spring training, McCullers made his first rehab start in the minors.

It actually started out great as he struck out the side in his first inning. The second inning did go go as smoothly as he walked one and gave up two hits, which turned into two runs.

Despite the uneven performance, the fact that the pitcher is leaving the day healthy is a big win in the first place.

The 31-year-old spoke about the outing with the media after the game, per a video from Luis Ortiz of KHOU.

"It was good, two innings. Felt like I could have definitely gone out for a third, which is a really great sign," he said. "These rehab games are all about literally entering healthy and leaving healthy, which is accomplished today, Felt good overall. Got out of the stretch in the second and a little off timing, a little out of pace. But other than that, I'm really happy with everything."

He was never a real flamethrower, so it seems as though he is back to throwing with as much velocity as ever. He got close to hitting 95 while his average during his last season was just 93.8.

McCullers didn't exactly go out on top, seeing as though he gave up five home runs to the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series during his last start on 2022.

That being said, he had looked great when coming back from injury before that.

Over his last 36 regular season syarts, he has a 2.96 ERA with a 1.224 WHIP, 10.1 K/9 and 142 ERA+.

That is one of the things that has made his extended injury absence hurt. When he has healthy, he is one of the best pitchers in the leauge.

The Astros signed him to a five-year, $84 million extension back in March of 2021. Three of those five years have now passed and he has pitched just 11 games if the postseason is included.

He will need to come back this year with a vengeance if that contract does not want to look like a total waste.

McCullers is also just 31, a return to form for him over the last two years of his deal could mean cashing in with another solid contract in 2027.

Getting him back into form would force an interesting decision on this pitching staff, which does have five guys right now.

Moving Hayden Wesneski to the bullpen looks like the most likely move as of now, though.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News