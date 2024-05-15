Injured Houston Astros Outfielder Continues Rehab Assignment
Injured Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick continued his injury rehab assignment in the minor leagues, as he joined the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.
McCormick batted second and played center field against the San Antonio Missions. He went 0-for-2 at the plate, driving in a run. He left the game after five innings as Rolando Espinosa replaced him defensively.
The Astros intend to have McCormick play the outfield again on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old McCormick started his rehab assignment on Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land, where he went 2-for-5 as a designated hitter. He reported no issues running the bases.
The right-handed hitting McCormick has been on the 10-day injured list since May 1 with right hamstring discomfort, a move that was retroactive to April 28. He first injured it against the Kansas City Royals.
McCormick is eligible to be activated when he’s ready.
While McCormick is versatile enough to play all three outfield positions, his bat has not been where it was last season. In 16 games he slashed .236/.325/.278/.603 with three doubles and eight RBI. He hasn’t hit a home run this season and has hit at least 14 home runs in each of his first three MLB seasons.
In 2023 he blasted a career-high 22 home runs and 70 RBI in 115 games.
McCormick is one of two Astros on the 10- or 15-day injured list and the only outfielder. Without him, Houston has six listed outfielders — Yordan Alvarez, Trey Cabbage, Mauricio Dubon, Joey Loperfido, Jake Meyers and Kyle Tucker.
Alvarez also plays designated hitter and Loperfido can also play first base.