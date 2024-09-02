Injured Houston Astros Slugger Could Travel with Team on Road Trip
Injured Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker took live batting practice for the second time in three days on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, slamming hits off former Major League starter Glenn Otto before the game with the Kansas City Royals.
Otto was signed recently by the Astros and set to Triple-A Sugar Land. The Houston-area native was once with the Texas Rangers. At one point, per MLB.com, Tucker put one of Otto’s pitches in the upper deck.
Tucker faced live pitching for the first time in two months a few days ago, but there appeared to be more force in his swing on Sunday. He’s been recovering from a right shin contusion since June.
It was enough to encourage manager Joe Espada, to the point where he told MLB.com and other reporters that they are considering carrying Tucker with them to Cincinnati for a road trip that starts on Monday. Espada said Tucker was "really close" to returning.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Tucker will be activated imminently. While he’s taking live batting practice and is running sprints, he still hasn’t run the bases, traditionally the last milestone a hitter must cross before either starting a rehab assignment or being activated.
It’s not clear when Tucker will do that. He told reporters this weekend that he’s been running sprints at about 75% and even said he could play now but knew he might be risking either re-injury or a new injury.
Tucker did call himself “an option” to return in Cincinnati and now that seems like a possibility. But he also said it was more likely he could be ready for the next homestand, which starts on Sept. 10.
He suffered the injury on June 3 when he fouled a baseball off the shin. At the time, the Astros were hopeful Tucker wouldn’t even have to go on the injured list. But a few days later he needed crutches to help keep weight off the injury and Houston put him on the 10-day IL.
Two weeks ago in Tampa there was optimism around Tucker’s recovery based on a workout in Tampa Bay. During that work out he shagged fly balls in left field, jogged, ran in explosive movements from side-to-side and in short distances, along with taking crow-hop throws.
When the 27-year-old right fielder went on the IL he was slashing .266/.395/.584/.979 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. At the time his .979 OPS was fourth in the Majors behind Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Marcell Ozuna. He was second in the AL with 46 walks and third with a .584 slugging percentage. He also had more walks than strikeouts (41) at the plate.