Injured Houston Astros Starter Poised to Begin Rehab Stint
By this weekend, injured Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia could begin a rehab assignment in his comeback from Tommy John surgery.
Per The Athletic, Garcia may start throwing in game action with the Arizona Complex League Astros. Manager Joe Espada confirmed the potential for Garcia to be sent there.
If so, this would represent the final stretch for the Venezuelan-born right-hander to make a return to the Astros’ rotation or bullpen, depending upon what Houston needs.
Frankly, the Astros need all the depth it can get in its starting rotation.
Houston hopes to get right-hander Justin Verlander back soon from neck stiffness, though Espada told MLB.com that Verlander’s progress has been slow and he isn’t traveling with the team for their upcoming road trip to face the New York Mets.
Another pitcher, Jake Bloss, could be back from a stint on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation when he’s eligible to return.
Right now, Garcia is one of eight pitchers on the Astros’ 60-day injured list — and that doesn’t include starter J.P. France, who underwent shoulder surgery in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday that ends his 2024 season.
He was on the Houston’s minor-league injured list.
The Astros have lost starters Cristian Javier and José Urquidy to Tommy John surgery and neither will return before the second half of 2025. Another starter, Lance McCullers Jr., is a bit behind Garcia in his rehab from flexor tendon surgery but is expected back this season.
Garcia started six games for Houston last year before he left his May 1 start with right elbow discomfort. Four days later the Astros announced he would undergo surgery and his season was over after he went 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in just 27 innings.
He broke into their rotation in 2021 when he made 28 starts (30 appearances) and went 11-8 with a 3.48 ERA in 155.1 innings. He struck out 167 and walked 50 as he helped the Astros reach the World Series, where they lost to Atlanta.
He elevated his performance in 2022, as he went 15-8 with a 3.72 ERA in 28 starts as he struck out 157 and walked 47 in 157.1 innings. He helped Houston win the World Series at the end of that season, beating the Philadelphia Phillies.
He made his MLB debut with Houston in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season as he went 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in five games (one start) for the Astros, who reached the ALCS.
Houston signed him as an international free agent in 2017.