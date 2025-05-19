Insider Believes Astros Will Push To Acquire Son of Their Former Cy Young Winner
It seems clear that the Houston Astros will have to add pieces ahead of the trade deadline if they're truly going to contend this year.
After a winter where the roster underwent plenty of notable changes, the Astros have been a middling team so far in 2025 with some high-end flashes but also pedestrian performances.
Starting pitching could be a target at some point this summer after the news that Hayden Wesneski is undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.
Other areas they might pursue centers around their infield.
Brendan Rodgers hasn't quite given Houston what they were expecting at second base in lieu of Jose Altuve moving to left field, and because manager Joe Espada prefers to keep Mauricio Dubon as a super utility man, it doesn't seem like a change is coming as of now.
A left-handed hitter is also something the Astros need.
They are righty dominant, with Yordan Alvarez being the only regular start who hits from the left side of the plate. So adding another option for the bench should be a priority.
With that in mind, Michael Shapiro of Chron.com has predicted Houston will go after a player who solves both of these issues with one transaction, and he just happens to be the son of former franchise great, Roger Clemens.
"Don't be shocked if the Astros add [Kody] Clemens as a flier bench bat in July, possibly sending relief help or simply cash considerations to the Twins," he wrote.
This would be an intriguing move.
Kody Clemens has largely been a minor league player for the Philadelphia Phillies the past few years, but after he was designated for assignment when he was out of options, he was traded to the Minnesota Twins since they had a need for him on their Major League roster.
So far, he is looking like he belongs in The Show.
In 15 games with the Twins, he has slashed .297/.381/.622 with three homers and eight RBI across his 40 plate appearances.
Clemens has the ability to play multiple positions across the diamond, with the majority of his time coming at first base in the Majors. But he's also logged 29 games at second, 28 at third and 19 in left field.
His defensive versatility would make him a great fit for Houston coming off the bench, allowing Espada to use him in pinch-hit situations while also giving his regulars a rest whenever they need a day off.
Whether or not this prediction comes to fruition will be seen, but adding the son of the Astros' 2004 NL Cy Young winner who also happened to be born in Houston would be a great story.