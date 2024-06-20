Insider Hints at Houston Astros Potentially Trading Star Not Named Alex Bregman
Dana Brown and the Houston Astros will be tasked with multiple challenges heading into the July trade deadline.
Brown has constantly said that he doesn't plan on being sellers at the deadline, but currently 10 games out in the American League West, that could always change.
He most recently made those comments on June 3, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
“I’ve seen teams blow leads from five games up to seven games up in September. In Atlanta when we won the World Series, we didn’t get to .500 until game 100,” Brown said.
“I don’t foresee us being sellers at all. We’re going to grind it out. I think we’re going to get back to .500 before people know it and we’ll be back in the race.”
His positive mindset could help the Astros as they look to get back on track. His assessment of the situation is certainly fair, too.
While Houston has played worse than they ever have over much of the past decade, they should be trusted. If they can get healthy, there's too much talent on this roster to not figure it out.
On the flip side of that, sometimes it's best to trust what a team shows. At this point in the season, they've shown nothing but being an average to below-average team.
Alex Bregman is the hottest name on the market. If they do move anyone, the expectation is that it'd be the slugging third baseman due to him hitting free agency at the end of the year.
However, MLB analyst Jon Heyman, on an episode of "B/R Walk-Off," hinted at them potentially trading Kyle Tucker.
Heyman called it a surprise, but it's something given he said that teams will be asking.
"Would they trade [Kyle] Tucker? I doubt it, but listen — the category is surprise, longshot players who could be moved. So, I'm going to throw Tucker in there. Longshot, but obviously teams will be asking."
Moving Tucker would be letting go of arguably the best hitter in baseball. He's certainly up there with some of the top hitters in the game, as he's slashing .266/.395/.584 with 19 home runs and an OPS+ of 178.
He hits free agency at the end of the 2025 season, but if there's one player who deserves to get paid on this roster, it's the Florida native.
If they get an offer they can't refuse, perhaps they'll think about it. However, given his production, the chances of returning a player who could do what Tucker has done seems slim.