Insider Names Houston Astros 'Potential Landing Spot' for All-Star Slugger
Action ahead of the trade deadline is starting to heat up, and the Houston Astros are in a prime position to make upgrades at their clear positions of need for the back half of the season and into the playoffs.
Starting pitching and first basemen are areas they will target.
General manager Dana Brown has openly discussed their plans to add a rotation arm, even with Justin Verlander, Luis Garcia, and Lance McCullers Jr. expected to return.
They reportedly have their eye on a star pitcher from a clear selling team, but it sounds like they also are looking into what it will take to land one of the top hitting options who could become available before the deadline.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Tampa Bay Rays are "expected to listen" on offers surrounding their star first baseman Yandy Diaz, and he lists the Astros as a potential landing spot.
The 2023 All-Star and batting champ would be a major addition to Houston's lineup, giving them a slugger who has a career batting average of .288 to pair with left-handed hitter Jon Singleton.
Even though Diaz has had a down year compared to past production with his slash line of .273/.329/.396, eight homers and 46 RBI, he is a proven offensive player who will come in and provide consistent at-bats, something they have lacked from their first base position.
If they are able to land the 32-year-old, he would also be a long-term solution.
Diaz is under contract in 2025 with a salary of $10 million while also having a club option for 2026 at $12 million. If he is able to provide the value he's expected to bring, then the Astros will have one of the top hitters at his position on a team-friendly deal.
It's unknown what it will take to acquire the star, but based on the Rays accepting a trade for Randy Arozarena without requiring a Top 10 prospect to get it done, that would suggest it won't be too expensive for Houston to pull this off.
This will be something to continue monitoring ahead of July 30.