Is Embattled Former World Series MVP Spark the Astros Offense Needs?
When the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies, it was not Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman or Kyle Tucker winning MVP honors.
Instead, it was rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña. the same player who was named MVP of the ALCS win over the New York Yankees.
At the time, it looked like Peña was another surefire star in an Astros core that would continue to contend for titles in the years ahead. He had successfully replaced veteran Carlos Correa after his departure in free agency, and there was every reason to believe he would build on his 5.0 bWAR rookie effort.
But the offensive flair Peña showed on that postseason run did not carry over to the 2023 campaign or reemerge in 2024.
Instead, the University of Maine product regressed from his .715 OPS in 2022 to .705 in 2023 and .701 in 2024. He still brings positive value to Houston via his excellent defense, but he has not taken the offensive leap necessary to become a true franchise cornerstone.
That fact looks even more problematic after the departures of Kyle Tucker via trade to the Chicago Cubs and Alex Bregman via free agency to the Boston Red Sox.
The lineup is still solid thanks to the additions of Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes, but Peña finding a new gear at the plate would make a real difference to the Astros' outlook.
Fortunately, Peña spent all of spring training proving that he may just be doing exactly that.
In 14 games played and over 40 at-bats, the shortstop has been scorching hot offensively. He's slashed .475/.475/.825 while hitting four home runs and driving in 10, and he's struck out only three times.
That strikeout rate is a continuation of one of the positive trends in Peña's game, as he cut it from 24.2% his rookie year to 20.3% two seasons ago all the way down to 17.1% in 2024.
He also posted career highs in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate in 2024, so there is already a strong argument that Peña is due for better offensive outcomes soon.
If he can find a way to carry over the momentum he's built up in the spring to the regular season in March and April, the conversation around his long-term ceiling and Houston's outlook as a whole will be in a much different place than they are now.