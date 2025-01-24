Houston Astros 'Re-Engage' With Their Superstar Free Agent Slugger
The Houston Astros might not be done with Alex Bregman after all.
After Bregman rejected their six-year, $156 million offer earlier this offseason, the Astros appeared to move on, acquiring infielder Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs to replace him at the hot corner.
According to a new report, however, the door is still open for a reunion between Houston and the star third baseman.
In an article for The Athletic on Thursday, Astros beat writer Chandler Rome reports that Houston and Bregman "have re-engaged" in contract negotiations, according to three sources.
The two-time All-Star is still unsigned despite receiving two serious offers from other teams. Bregman has drawn heavy interest from the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and others.
However, none of them have been willing to meet Bregman's demands. Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, were initially seeking a deal in the $200 million range.
Despite Bregman's impressive resume, interest from other teams has been somewhat muted due to his age and recent offensive decline. He turns 31 in March and is coming off the lowest OPS (.768) of his career, which could be scaring potential suitors from making a long-term commitment to him.
According to one of Rome's sources, the Astros' original offer "remains on the table."
With spring training less than a month away, Bregman may not get a better offer. He's running out of time to negotiate, but re-opening discussions with Houston could be a last-ditch negotiating tactic to pressure another team into increasing its offer.
If the Astros do re-sign Bregman, they'll have to re-configure their infield to accommodate him. One potential solution would be sliding Paredes to second base and moving longtime second baseman Jose Altuve to left field, even though he's never played outfield in the Major Leagues.
Either way, time will tell if Bregman is serious about returning to Houston or just using his old team as leverage.