J.P. France Expected To Re-Join Houston Astros as Member of Bullpen
The Houston Astros sit two games up in the division entering the second week of September, though it's still anybody's division. The Seattle Mariners are just two games back and the Texas Rangers are right behind them at 3.5 games back.
It's been particularly impressive that Houston has been able to keep the division lead, considering all of the injuries they've endured all season. Now, though, they're healthier than they've been all season. Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena are finally back in the lineup together, and Luis Garcia has made his return after two years.
Despite the lineup and rotation getting healthy, the bullpen is still without it's ace, Josh Hader. With Kaleb Ort and Bennett Sousa also hurt, Lance McCullers Jr. slid into the bullpen.
The Astros will be doing the same with another starter, as Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports that right-hander J.P. France is expected to join the team and move to the bullpen, where he had been pitching in Triple-A. Logan VanWey will be optioned in the corresponding move.
France Returns After Long Road Back
The past year and change has not been easy for the 30-year-old. In April of 2024, he was demoted to Triple-A after pitching to a 7.46 ERA in five starts with Houston. This was especially disappointing because of his 111 ERA+ in 136.1 innings his rookie season. The right-hander made one start with Triple-A before hitting the injured list, derailing his 2024 and most of 2025.
France hit the injured list in May. He had shoulder surgery on July 1 and was on the 60-day injured list moving forward.
He began his rehab in July of this year, making five appearances. He managed to reach four innings of work in his final rehab start, but he had given up at least two earned runs in four of the five. When the time came, France was activated but immediately optioned to Sugar Land.
From there, the right-hander made three appearances, including one start. France was used as a multi-inning reliever, giving up seven earned runs in 4.1 innings. He then made a start in his final appearance on September 5, where he went five strong, only allowing three hits and one run.
The number might not look great, but given the league he was playing in and his well-earned reputation in Houston, the numbers weren't the most important thing. After a shoulder injury, France needed to be stretched out in order to provide real value to the Astros.
Now that he is ready to go, he could become an extremely important member of this Houston bullpen heading into the playoffs. Hader won't return in the regular season, McCullers has given up three runs in two innings of work out of the bullpen and Ort and Sousa are out for the regular season.
France could be the bridge to Bryan Abreu that the Astros have been looking for. It very well could be a bullpen made up of a few multi-inning relievers with three starters entering the fray.
If J.P. France can return to his 2023 form, he might become the most valuable bullpen arm in the absence of multiple relievers.