Astros Relief Duo Projected to Put Together an Outstanding 2026 Campaign

The Houston Astros have an immensely impressive group of arms on their pitching staff heading into 2026, and their bullpen is one of the core elements that could make or break their roster next year.

Two players in particular are at the core of the group, with Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu being immensely important to the success of the franchise.

Unfortunately, Hader went down with a shoulder injury late in the 2025 season, which set the Astros back even further in their injury woes. On the bright side, he is looking to be on track for a full offseason plan, and Abreu is coming off another outstanding season in 2025, which is frankly no surprise at this point.

Having both in 2026 together would be huge for Houston, and Fangraphs predicts both players will contribute immensely to the team's production next year.

Not only that, their projections have both players going the distance, as both are expected to pitch in excess of 60 games each.

What Does Fangraphs Predict for Abreu and Hader in 2026?

Fangraphs recently put out their 2026 metric predictions for each team, and among the best pitchers on the team for Houston are their two closer options. In terms of ERA, Abreu and Hader go back-to-back at the top of the leaderboard, with 3.24 and 3.29, respectively.

This seems a bit excessive for both, given that they have both been well under that before, but it is more of a safe projection than anything.

Their metrics have Abreu posting a 3.24 FIP, 11.69 strikeouts per nine, 68 innings of work, 3.66 walks per nine, three saves, 1.0 fWAR and .290 BABIP. While this is not the most impressive season for Abreu by any means, it is solid enough to combine with Hader for a really quality back end of the bullpen.

Hader is shown to have a 3.32 FIP, 32 saves, 66 innings pitched, 12.30 strikeouts per nine, 3.45 walks per nine, .278 BABIP and 0.9 fWAR.

Given he is coming off an injury, this is a pretty modest projection, but the strikeout numbers are extremely impressive, which has been the case with Hader over the years, so it is good to see that number remaining pretty high.

SwStr% vs. K%, 2025 Pitchers

200 batters faced minimum



The big four

1. Mason Miller

2. Josh Hader

3. Aroldis Chapman

4. Edwin Diaz



Honorable mention:

- Fernando Cruz

- Griffin Jax

- Bryan Abreu

- Devin Williams

- Jeremiah Estrada pic.twitter.com/vUhYXT4V0X — Jon Anderson (@JonPgh) November 25, 2025

Both players producing at this level would put Houston well within contention for a postseason spot if the starting pitching and batting remain around league average. Falling off a cliff in the second half of 2025 was less than optimal, but things are looking potentially bright for 2026.

