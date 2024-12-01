Joe Espada's Dad Asked the Skipper if Houston Astros Will Re-Sign Alex Bregman
Coming out of Thanksgiving, the Houston Astros know they have a lot on their plate to accomplish this offseason after they are reportedly far apart on a financial number that would keep their star third baseman Alex Bregman with the franchise going forward.
That could spell trouble heading into the Winter Meetings.
While there hasn't been a ton of action so far in free agency, the signing of Blake Snell by the Los Angeles Dodgers could speed some things up on the pitching front and make other organizations around the league become a bit more aggressive in the early parts of December.
Bregman is looking to capitalize on his standing as the best available player at his position, so the Astros will have to up their offer if they truly want to keep him.
Fans are wondering if Houston will pony up the money or if they will operate in the same manner they have previously when letting Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa walk as free agents.
Count Joe Espada's father as part of the mix of those curious what the organization is going to do.
"It's hard not to talk baseball with my dad. He wants to know the same questions I get asked from the fans. He wants to know, 'Are we signing Breggy? Are we getting any starting pitching?'" he told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
When it comes to the offseason, Bregman's contract is what the front office needs to figure out first.
If they are able to re-sign him, something that both parties would like to happen, then the possibility of adding more talent to other positions on this roster will be unlikely based on the financial situation the Astros would be in.
If they let the star leave, then adding a third and first baseman becomes a must to keep this lineup at the level it takes to truly compete for a World Series title.
Don't worry, though, Espada wasn't just getting grilled about baseball stuff by his dad during the holidays.
"It's baseball [talk] for the first day and after that things kind of settle down," he added.