Jose Altuve Makes Bold Claim About Impending Free Agency of Astros Star
The Houston Astros are dealing with offseason decisions much earlier than they would have liked following their elimination in the Wild Card round against the Detroit Tigers.
It was a disappointing way to end their campaign after they dealt with adversity throughout the entire year that was caused by injuries and underwhelming performances.
For the first time in seven seasons, the Astros didn't reach the ALCS round of the playoffs, ending their American League record that looked like it could have been extended when they entered Spring Training.
But unfortunately, this organization is now dealing with the possibility of two more franchise legends walking out of the door.
Due to his age and injury issues that caused a drop in play that resulted in him being left off the Wild Card roster, it's unlikely that Justin Verlander returns to Houston in 2025 barring him signing a team-friendly deal.
The writing was already on the wall that he could finish his career elsewhere when he inked a contract with the New York Mets ahead of 2023, so it's their other impending free agent, Alex Bregman, whose situation has to be urgently figured out this winter.
Because he'll be the best third baseman on the market, he's been projected to land a lucrative contract that would lure him away from the Astros, especially since they haven't shown the willingness to spend excessively under owner Jim Crane.
What Bregman ultimately decides to do could change the outlook of Houston's future, which is why their other legendary player, Jose Altuve, is going to make his case for the organization to do what it takes to bring the two-time World Series champion back.
"He gave a lot to this organization so it's time for us as an organization to pay him back and make him stay here," he said per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
When asked if he was going to tell Crane that, he responded, "for sure."
Bregman was the No. 2 overall pick by Houston back in 2015, and he turned into one of the best players in franchise history.
When asked if he thought the star would end up back with the Astros this winter, Altuve offered a confident statement.
"In my mind there is not a chance this is his last game," he said.
Houston is hoping that comes to fruition, and from the sound of it, so does Bregman.
"I hope so. We'll see what happens. I'm going to let Scott (Boras) and the team handle that. Obviously it's free agency and I've never experienced that before. I'll let him and all the teams handle that," he said per Rome.
This will be an interesting situation to monitor, and something that could have lasting ramifications on the Astros for years to come.