Latest Update On Injured Astros Star Is Not A Good Sign Going Forward
The Houston Astros are stumbling to the finish line.
Now sitting second place in the AL West standings, there's a real chance they could miss the playoffs if they don't close out the regular season on a high note and fend off the surging Texas Rangers. That would be a disastrous outcome, but it's impressive the Astros are even in this spot to begin with considering all the injuries they have suffered.
Operating with an offensive unit that is now almost fully healthy but trying to find their way at the plate, Houston is still dealing with major absences across their pitching staff that is making it hard for them to consistently win games.
Perhaps there is not a greater vacancy than the one left by Josh Hader, the superstar closer who was on pace to put together one of the best performances of his career before he went down with what is deemed to be a capsule sprain in his throwing shoulder.
The hope is Hader would be back for the playoffs, but the latest injury update that was released by the team reveals he has still not returned to throwing.
That doesn't inspire much confidence that he's going to return this year, even if the Astros do figure things out and finish the regular season in a manner that secures them a spot in the playoffs. On the injured list since Aug. 12, the fact he hasn't thrown a baseball one month later is a concern.
Shoulder injuries are tricky for pitchers, and even if he does return, it's not a given that he'll just jump right back into being a dominant reliever for Houston. That makes things difficult for manager Joe Espada as he figures out how he can put together his roster.
How Astros Could Put Together Bullpen Without Josh Hader
Nothing has indicated that Hader won't be able to return this year if Houston does make the playoffs, but the team needs to be prepared in case he has a setback or his shoulder doesn't recover to the point where he can return.
If the Astros are going to be without the star closer, then it's likely Bryan Abreu stays remains in that role going forward, with Craig Kimbrel being a high-leverage guy who Espada calls upon to get them out of jams. That's a risky proposition considering the struggles Kimbrel has had at this stage of his veteran career, but that's what things could look like if Hader isn't available.
Houston has to hope the elite left-hander will begin to throw some point soon so he can start working his way back to the mound. Because based on this update, there's a chance he does not return until 2026.