Legendary Hall of Famer Steps Down From Advisory Role with Houston Astros
While anyone who has ever watched baseball is well aware of his postseason exploits, it was not common knowledge that Mr. October Reggie Jackson was serving as a special advisor in the Houston Astros front office for the last four seasons.
Alongside Astros' legends Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, Jackson claimed earlier this year that the trio was "very much involved" in the team's decision-making with general manager Dana Brown and owner Jim Crane.
Now, after four years, the 78-year-old legend wants to spend more time with his family in California, as well as focus more on his other business ventures and has decided to step down from his role as an advisor, per Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic described Jackson as "a fixture in spring training, on select trips and behind the batting cages at Minute Maid Park," when speaking of the legend's level of involvement with the organization.
It is believed that Jackson was much happier in his four years as an advisor in Houston than he was in close to 30 years that he served in the role for the New York Yankees, as in the documentary Reggie, he said that it reached a point where he "really couldn't be heard," though with the Astros, he has expressed that he has been "part of the decision-making process" adding that he "couldn't have landed in a better spot."
Mr. October stepping away from his advisory role does not mean that his time within Major League Baseball has come to an end.
While he may not be explicitly looking for another job, he has not ruled out the possibility of finding one down the road, explaining, "I still like being around the game, [but] I don't want to be gone as much."