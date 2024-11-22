Logical Houston Astros First Base Option Being Targeted by Their Division Rival
Things are beginning to happen for the Houston Astros this offseason.
With their entire winter hinging on what Alex Bregman decides to do in free agency, they have reportedly made him an offer.
That's a good next step, putting a contract on the table for him to consider as other teams around the league try to woo the two-time World Series champion into leaving the only organization he's known since he was taken second overall in the 2015 draft.
While they wait for him to announce his decision, there's a chance they lose out on some other contingency plans to uprade this roster.
First base continues to be something that could use some help, but until they know if Bregman will be back manning their hot corner or not, the Astros are limited in what they can do at the top of the market.
Christian Walker and Pete Alonso likely only become targets if he departs, but there are other players available who could be added even if they hand Bregman the megadeal he's searching for this winter.
Someone seen as a fit is veteran first baseman Carlos Santana.
With his ability to hit for power even at 38 years old, combined with a low strikeout rate and Gold Glove-winning defense, he would be a perfect fit for Houston.
However, they might not get the opportunity to sign him if they wait too long.
According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners have reached out to the slugger and are interested in reuniting with him after he spent 79 games with them in the 2022 season.
The Astros have been in a battle with their division rivals for the past few years, but they have been able to maintain their dominance over them in the AL West race and playoffs during this stretch.
But, Houston is about as gettable as they've ever been during their dynastic run, so if they lose Bregman and aren't able to address the first base position with someone like Santana, losing him to the Mariners could spell trouble.
This will be something to monitor.
Jude also said Seattle is interested in a reunion with Justin Turner after they acquired him at the trade deadline this past season.
The belief is the Mariners will sign one of them.
Which player that is remains to be seen.