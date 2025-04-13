Mike Trout Met With Astros Fan Who Ripped Ball out of His Glove
A potentially viral moment occurred in a game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
While there is a ton of star power on the diamond that might suggest that statement could be made about what happened between the two teams, the thing that picked up steam was what took place between Angels star Mike Trout and an Astros fan in right field.
In the bottom of the second inning, Houston catcher Yainer Diaz hit a ball that was trailing into foul territory. Trout raced over to make a play, and when he caught the ball, the fan ripped the ball out of his glove.
The umpires determined it was a foul ball and not interference since the play was made in the stands.
Trout was visibly frustrated, and the fan was visibly apologetic.
That didn't stop security from moving the fan and his son to a different section of the stadium -- a decision the local broadcast was perplexed by.
Many had flashbacks to what happened in the World Series when a New York Yankees fan aggressively tried wrestling a ball away from Mookie Betts, but this scene felt a bit different.
In fact, Trout met with the fan and his son after the game and signed both the ball that was involved with the play and a bat.
"They were really apologetic. It didn't really affect the game. I've got kids myself and that kid was probably nine years old. Just seeing them after the game, they were really nice people. They had to move and they probably spent hard-earned money on those tickets," he said, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
Trout is still getting used to playing in right field.
He made the move from center in hopes that it would preserve his body after he's dealt with a rash of injuries the past few years.
This was the latest example of his crash course into being a right fielder.
"I learn new things every single day. Once I go into the stands, it's free game. Being in right field, it's a little different. In center, I don't really get that play," he said.
What happens to the fan will be seen.
There have been calls for a lifetime ban, but since Trout met with him and his son after the game to smooth things over, perhaps that doesn't happen.