MLB All-Star Break Could Not Have Come at Better Time for Astros
The Houston Astros have had an exceptional 2025 campaign, posting a 56-39 record and sitting atop the American League West by a whopping six games.
They have found ways to overcome pretty much every type of adversity thrown their way, including offseason trades, tough opponents and most importantly, injuries.
The injuries were relatively tame to start the year, with the team only having a few notable ones worth mentioning at that point. Unfortunately, over the course of the last few months, they have really started to pile many of their key players onto the injured list.
Despite being able to maintain a successful pace during this span of time, getting some of their key pieces back in the lineup and rotation will be important down the stretch.
Luckily, the MLB All-Star break is here, which gives them the opportunity to rest.
The timing of the break could not have been better for the Astros this year, as it could help them get back multiple names who were either dealing with short-term setbacks or were already right on the precipice of returning.
The full list of players on the injured list for Houston is as follows: Brendan Rodgers, Jeremy Peña, Luis Guillorme, Zach Dezenzo, Yordan Alvarez, Pedro León, Chas McCormick, Jacob Melton, Jake Meyers, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, Hayden Wesneski and Shawn Dubin.
Many of these players are rearing a return date or, in some cases, have surpassed the expected timelines.
Unfortunately, two of the biggest names on that list, Alvarez and Peña, had not yet returned to baseball activities as of July 8, but could be nearing that after about a week of time between the last update and now.
The good news is the team could be getting some key pitchers back soon, with Arrighetti, France, Garcia and Javier all completing various levels of rehab assignments or batting practice sessions.
Having four days without any games is a huge deal in the middle of the season, and will hopefully give the team enough time and patience to find out who is available to return sooner rather than later.
