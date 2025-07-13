Inside the Astros

Four Astros Stars With Disappointing Campaigns Halfway Through 2025

The Houston Astros have once again found their way into the driver's seat in the AL West, despite these stars turning in disappointing campaigns so far.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros are once again in first place of the AL West heading into the All-Star break, but it hasn't been the usual suspects leading them this year.

Isaac Paredes came in this offseason and has been one of the team's best sluggers. Jeremy Pena is breaking out once again. And Hunter Brown has the best ERA in the American League.

While some players have been pleasant surprises, these Astros stars need to step things up in the second half of the year.

Yordan Alvarez

Heading into the season, hopes were high that Alvarez could work around his injury issues by playing mostly designated hitter.

Instead, he's been out since early May with a hand injury. Even when he was playing, the results were poor. Through 29 games, he has posted a .210/.306/.340 slash line with three home runs and 18 RBI.

Ideally, he will be able to return some time early in August and provide better production when he gets back in the lineup.

Yainer Diaz

Diaz had built up the reputation of someone who was able to hit for average early on in his career, but he has not been able to do so in 2025.

When his average dipped, his lack of power and far below-average on-base ability has stood out like a sore thumb.

The 26-year-old has slashed .246/.281/.401 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI through 83 games this season.

Christian Walker

First base has been a struggle for years in Houston, and the hope was they would finally be able to set-and-forget there by signing one of the league's most consistent sluggers over the last few seasons.

From 2022 to 2024, Walker slashed .250/.332/.481 with an average of 32 home runs and 94 RBI. That would have been perfect production for the Astros to add to their lineup.

Instead, he's been far less consistent with a .234/.293/.383 slash line, 12 home runs and 46 RBI.

Tayler Scott

Scott has had an interesting journey since the start of this past campaign.

He broke out as a 32-year-old with a 2.23 ERA over 68.2 innings last season. The Astros ended up letting him go back in May after he started the year out with a 5.40 ERA over 16.2 innings.

The Arizona Diamondbacks picked him up and his struggles worsened when he had a 9.00 ERA over his six starts. They ended up placing him on waivers at the end of June, leading to him electing free agency.

Houston brought him back on a minor league contract and he will try to make it back to the Majors at the Triple-A level.

Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

