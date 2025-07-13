Four Astros Stars With Disappointing Campaigns Halfway Through 2025
The Houston Astros are once again in first place of the AL West heading into the All-Star break, but it hasn't been the usual suspects leading them this year.
Isaac Paredes came in this offseason and has been one of the team's best sluggers. Jeremy Pena is breaking out once again. And Hunter Brown has the best ERA in the American League.
While some players have been pleasant surprises, these Astros stars need to step things up in the second half of the year.
Yordan Alvarez
Heading into the season, hopes were high that Alvarez could work around his injury issues by playing mostly designated hitter.
Instead, he's been out since early May with a hand injury. Even when he was playing, the results were poor. Through 29 games, he has posted a .210/.306/.340 slash line with three home runs and 18 RBI.
Ideally, he will be able to return some time early in August and provide better production when he gets back in the lineup.
Yainer Diaz
Diaz had built up the reputation of someone who was able to hit for average early on in his career, but he has not been able to do so in 2025.
When his average dipped, his lack of power and far below-average on-base ability has stood out like a sore thumb.
The 26-year-old has slashed .246/.281/.401 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI through 83 games this season.
Christian Walker
First base has been a struggle for years in Houston, and the hope was they would finally be able to set-and-forget there by signing one of the league's most consistent sluggers over the last few seasons.
From 2022 to 2024, Walker slashed .250/.332/.481 with an average of 32 home runs and 94 RBI. That would have been perfect production for the Astros to add to their lineup.
Instead, he's been far less consistent with a .234/.293/.383 slash line, 12 home runs and 46 RBI.
Tayler Scott
Scott has had an interesting journey since the start of this past campaign.
He broke out as a 32-year-old with a 2.23 ERA over 68.2 innings last season. The Astros ended up letting him go back in May after he started the year out with a 5.40 ERA over 16.2 innings.
The Arizona Diamondbacks picked him up and his struggles worsened when he had a 9.00 ERA over his six starts. They ended up placing him on waivers at the end of June, leading to him electing free agency.
Houston brought him back on a minor league contract and he will try to make it back to the Majors at the Triple-A level.
