MLB Expert Ranks Top-5 Pitchers for Houston Astros in 2024
It has been another strong season for the Houston Astros in 2024, as despite a slow start, they were able to win the American League West once again.
The Astros are going to be heading into October as a feared opponent for anyone in the American League, as they have made it to the American League Championship Series seven straight years.
That streak is one of the most impressive in all four major sports, as if the Astros aren’t considered to be a dynasty, it should be pretty close.
This campaign, there are a lot of familiar faces leading the way for the Astros, but while the lineup might not be as deep as in years past, their pitching staff certainly is. Houston has had to endure a lot of injuries this season, but they have pretty much overcome them all.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the Top-5 pitchers for Houston in this order: Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, Josh Hader, and Bryan Abreu.
“Left-hander Framber Valdez is making a strong case for his third straight Top 10 finish in AL Cy Young balloting. In 28 starts, he has gone 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 176.1 innings, and he will be entering a contract year in 2025 as one of the top pitchers set to hit the open market during the 2025-26 offseason. At various points this season, Ronel Blanco and Hunter Brown have both stepped up as the best pitcher on the Houston staff, propping up a rotation that has dealt with a long list of injuries. Brown, 26, has a 2.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 71.2 innings since the All-Star break.”
Seeing Valdez in the top spot in the rankings should come as no surprise. The lefty has emerged as the new ace of the staff, taking over for Justin Verlander in that role. However, one of the main reasons for the success of the Astros this season has been the development of Brown and Blanco.
Both Brown and Blanco have shown that they could pitch like aces for the starting rotation, and that trio will be a challenging one to face in a series.
What was surprising was that Yusei Kikuchi didn’t make the cut. While he only arrived at the trade deadline, Kikuchi has been masterful for Houston, as he has had a 5-1 record with a 2.70 ERA.
The veteran lefty not making the list is an excellent demonstration of just how talented the pitching staff for the Astros is this season.