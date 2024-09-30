MLB Expert Reveals Houston Astros Biggest Shock for 2024 Season
What the Houston Astros were able to pull off during the 2024 season was quite an impressive feat.
Despite trailing by double-digit games in the American League West earlier this season, they were able to still take home the division title when it was all said and done. It is the third consecutive year and seventh straight full campaign they won the AL West.
That feat in itself, given the hole they were in and how perilous things looked, was a shock in itself. But, in the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, it wasn’t the biggest shock of 2024.
That distinction would go to the starting rotation, who has found success despite Justin Verlander not consistently being part of the mix.
“Houston's pitching has also been thriving since the deadline, especially where its rotation is concerned. That's where newcomer Yusei Kikuchi has been a big help in the unit posting a second-ranked 3.07 ERA and a league-high 299.1 innings dating back to July 31,” Rymer wrote.
Many people panned the Kikuck acquisition for the Astros, believing they paid too much. It has ended up being arguably the most impactful deadline addition, as they won the first nine starts he made with the team.
In his 10th start, which Houston lost 8-1 to the Seattle Mariners, he threw six shutout innings. That lowered his ERA across 60 innings to 2.70 with 76 strikeouts, a massive improvement upon what he was producing with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the deal being made.
He is far from the only pitcher who has stepped up without Verlander ailing. Ronel Blanco took his spot in the rotation earlier in the season and fired off a no-hitter, throwing 15 shutout innings to start his 2024.
Framber Valdez has turned into the team’s ace atop the rotation. Hunter Brown made an adjustment and the results have been magnificent. Rookie Spencer Arrighetti has had his moments, giving manager Joe Espada a deep group to work with in the postseason, with or without Verlander, who has shown his age this year.
“Not helping, however, is the lone future Hall of Famer among the bunch. Verlander, who won his third Cy Young Award just two years ago, has frankly looked washed as he's put up an 8.89 ERA in six starts since coming off the injured list on August 21,” Rymer wrote.
Verlander ended his regular season on a high note, going six innings and allowing three runs against the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-3 win. Will that be enough to warrant a spot on the postseason roster?
If the Astros opt to not roster him in the playoffs, that will just add to the biggest shock of the campaign.