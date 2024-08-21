MLB Insider Names Houston Astros Pitcher Among Top Free Agents
The Houston Astros made a big move ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year. They pulled off an expensive trade to acquire veteran starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Kikuchi had put together a decent season with the Blue Jays, but it hadn't been great.
In order to get him, the Astros had to give up Joey Loperfido, Will Wagner, and Jake Bloss. Many viewed the trade as a massive overpay by Houston.
However, since the trade went down, Kikuchi has been elite for the Astros.
So far, he has made four starts with Houston. He has compiled a 2-0 record to go along with a 2.42 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 4.4 K/BB ratio, and 22.1 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, the 33-year-old left-hander is set to hit free agency this offseason. It is possible that the Astros paid so much to bring in an elite half-season rental. He could very easily end up walking.
MLB insider Jim Bowden has revealed the top 50 free agents in the 2025 class. Kikuchi made the cut, being ranked as the No. 26 top upcoming free agent.
"Yusei Kikuchi’s best year was 2023, when he went 11-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 32 starts. The Blue Jays traded him to the Astros at the deadline after he compiled a 4.75 ERA over 22 starts. He struck out 19 and walked six in his first 11 innings with the Astros. He’s always had a good arm and stuff but lack of command and control has been his downfall."
Looking ahead to the offseason, there are quite a few teams around the league who will be looking for starting piching upgrades. Kikuchi will be one of the top names that those teams target.
There is also a strong chance that Houston will look to be aggressive in their pursuit of bringing him back. Dana Brown likely would not have paid so much to acquire him if he wasn't planning to try and make him a long-term piece of the rotation.
A few other teams that could show interest in him are the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, and possibly the New York teams.
Kikuchi will have a very large market. It will be interesting to see how aggressive the Astros are in trying to re-sign him.