Why Astros Star Jose Altuve Playing in WBC is Massive Health Risk

It's no secret Jose Altuve is a natural born competitor. He's been like this ever since he picked up a baseball growing up and signed with the Astros at 16 years old for $15,000 in 2007.

Working his way up through the farm system, Altuve ended up on the major league roster just four years later.

Fast-forward 15 years later, he's been making his case for Cooperstown with an MVP, nine All-Star nods, seven Silver Sluggers, two World Series rings and more. The 35-year old is preparing for his 16th season in the Majors in 2026. He's also hoping to participate with Team Venezuela in his third World Baseball Classic in March. Here is why this might be a massive health risk for his upcoming MLB season.

Altuve Is Hoping To Perform In WBC

Omar López, Team Venezuela manager, said Jose Altuve wants to play in the World Baseball Classic and his status will depend on how his foot heals from his offseason procedure. Rosters are due Feb. 2. López said Altuve would place second base and hit third in the WBC, if he plays — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) December 9, 2025

Chandler Rome of the Athletic on X (formerly Twitter) reported that Team Venezuela manager Omar Lopez said Altuve wants to play in the WBC. But, Altuve had an offseason foot procedure that was previously reported and Lopez said the veteran's availability would depend on how quickly he's able to heal. Lopez also told Rome that if Altuve plays he will play is tradtional position of second base and not the outfield, where he played part of 2025 for Houston. Rosters for the WBC are due Feb. 2.

Why Playing in WBC is Risky for Altuve

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Father time is inescapable, and Altuve is no question. Turning 36 next year, Altuve has endured a few injuries throughout his career.

During the second half of the 2025 MLB season, Altuve had been dealing with a foot injury and received his foot procedure shortly after the Astros missed the playoffs.

Altuve being a key piece for the Astros heading into 2026, combined with his age, makes him a massive injury risk. He knows performing in the WBC is a risk. Who could forget the infamous thumb fracture he suffered after he was hit by a pitch in the last WBC? This caused a major injury setback for the then defending World Series champion Houston Astros in 2023.

The fever dream season that was 2025 is a season the Astros would gladly like to forget. They set an MLB record for most players on the injured list at the same time. This, along with other factors, was a big reason why they did not play baseball games in October.

Altuve Needs To Focus On The Astros Future

One of the main goals for Houston in 2026 is returning to the playoffs. To accomplish, the team needs to limit injuries. When healthy, the team can be dangerous and get back to the "Golden Astros Era." It's best for Altuve to skip the WBC, rest up his foot, and get ready for Spring Training instead.

Performing in a postseason type atmosphere in March before the actual season begins is ill-advised, given Altuve's injury history.

Recommended Articles