New York Yankees Free-Agent Outfielder Could Fill Void for Houston Astros
It has been a pretty wild offseason for the Houston Astros who are hoping they can still compete in 2025 despite major changes.
Coming into the winter, the Astros were expected to be a team that would make some changes. However, nobody likely predicted how different the team will look on Opening Day.
Houston knew they would need to make a decision on free agent Alex Bregman.
As one of the faces of the franchise and a key part of their success, seeing him in a different uniform would be strange, but with a high asking price, the Astros seemingly decided to move on from him.
The Kyle Tucker trade was the biggest shock this offseason, but it did bring them back to two players who could be the future for them at third base; Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith.
However, trading their star outfielder has created a void in a unit that frankly wasn’t very good outside of him in 2024.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about Houston's need for a left-handed bat in the outfield. He highlighted Alex Verdugo as that player.
“The Astros search for a left-handed hitting outfielder started when they traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, and the list of available options is relatively short. Verdugo and Jurickson Profar represent candidates for everyday playing time, while veterans Jason Heyward and David Peralta would fit better as bench pieces.”
While Verdugo isn’t the same caliber of player as Tucker, he could certainly help improve the outfield.
Last season with the New York Yankees, the left-hander totaled a .233 batting average, 13 home runs, and 61 RBI.
The numbers were pretty solid for the 28-year-old, but it was a bit of a down performance compared to previous years with the Boston Red Sox.
Even though he isn’t a star, he is capable of being a starter every day in the outfield and being a useful bat in the lineup.
Since the Astros aren’t likely to add a player like Tucker in a trade this offseason, getting quality depth to give them options is the best way to try and replace his production. Verdugo certainly fits the bill and could be a solid contributor at a reasonable price.
If they are looking to spend a bit more, Jurickson Profar would be a better option, but Houston has already invested heavily in a free agent this winter with the signing of Christian Walker.