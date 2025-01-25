New York Yankees Free-Agent Outfielder 'Natural Fit' for Houston Astros
The Houston Astros have been very busy this offseason, but their work likely isn’t done.
It was a very disappointing campaign in 2024 for the Astros. Despite winning the American League West, the team got off to a slow start to the year, which may have cost them.
Even though they were a division winner, they were forced to play the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Round. The Tigers were able to oust them in just two games, potentially ending an era in Houston.
This offseason, it was clear that there were going to be some changes for the Astros. However, the decision to trade star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs was a bold one.
While they received a solid return for their star outfielder, it did create quite a void in their outfield. So far, they have yet to address it.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about what the wish list for the Astros would like heading into Spring Training. He highlighted their need for an outfielder and spoke about Alex Verdugo as a good fit.
“The Astros have been plenty active this winter, scoring new starters for their corner infield spots (Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes) and an interesting starting pitcher (Hayden Wesneski). Kyle Tucker's departure nonetheless looms large over the outfield. The Astros should at least try to replace him with another left-handed hitter. Alex Verdugo is a natural fit, and he reportedly is on the club's radar.”
Adding an outfielder that can help lengthen the lineup is going to be important for Houston. Verdugo makes a lot of sense as a veteran who shouldn’t break the bank for the Astros.
Last season with the New York Yankees was a bit of a down season for the slugger. In his first year with the Yankees, he totaled a .233 batting average, 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and .647 OPS.
The OPS number was certainly a significant drop compared to previous campaigns. As a free agent, having a down year like he did isn’t ideal for the slugger, but it could present Houston to buy low.
Even though he has been in the league for quite some time already, Verdugo is still just 28 years old, and could easily bounce back from a down year in 2024.
For the Astros, even with Tucker's last campaign in Houston, their outfield overall lacked offensive production at times. Even though he isn’t a superstar by any means, the 28-year-old could be a valuable piece for the team.
Since the outfield for the Yankees seemingly appears to be set after the loss of Juan Soto in free agency, Verdugo will almost certainly be playing elsewhere. Houston certainly appears to be a natural fit for the slugger, and he could help them strengthen their outfield depth.