Next Year Is Now or Never for Former Houston Astros Top Prospect
Forrest Whitley has been a player that is one of the greatest "what-ifs" for Houston Astros fans ever since they took him 17th overall in the 2016 MLB draft.
He has been at the forefront of conversations regarding what he might turn into at some point during his career virtually every year.
Early on, it looked like Whitley was going to be a future ace of this staff when he posted a 2.83 ERA with 143 strikeouts across 92.1 innings pitched in his first full season of professional baseball.
But, things went off the rails for him after that.
It's well documented that Whitley had his struggles, getting suspended for 50 games in 2018 after violating the MLB's drug prevention and treatment program, and then undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.
Since then, it's been a battle for the pitcher who was the Astros' No. 1 overall prospect from 2018-21.
Whitley finally made his long-awaited Major League debut this year, getting charged with zero earned runs during his three appearances and 3.1 innings pitched, but his five hits allowed did result in two inherited runs being scored.
Still, all things considered, it was a good showing for the right-hander even though he wasn't used as often as he would have liked.
But coming into the upcoming campaign, this is the opportunity for him to finally carve out a role for himself in the bullpen after he made the transition from starter to reliever.
"He should be given every opportunity, Jeff. If he doesn't seize it, though, his future is murky. Whitley is out of minor-league options, meaning if he doesn't make the club out of spring training, Houston must expose him to waivers. Given his performance at Triple A this season, the quality of his stuff and his pedigree as a 2016 first-round pick, it's difficult to see him passing through unclaimed," insider Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote when answering fan questions.
That could be one of their most important under-the-radar decisions they have to make before the 2025 season gets underway.
Performance during Spring Training will go a long way in determining the future of Whitley with Houston.
He's battled injuries throughout his career, but with there being major question marks in the bullpen, Rome thinks this is the time for him to take the next step.
"Losing Hector Neris, Caleb Ferguson and Kendall Graveman to free agency should give Whitley the clearest runway he's ever had to become a bona fide contributor to the major-league team," he added.
It will be interesting to see what ultimately happens for the former top prospect, but with him no longer having minor league options remaining, it's now or never for Whitley to become a major part of this franchise, or else he will be pitching with a new team in 2025.