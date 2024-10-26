NL Central Team Connected to Trade for Houston Astros' Closer
With the MLB offseason right around the corner, the Houston Astros are going to be a very busy team.
After being swept quickly out of the playoffs by the Detroit Tigers, the Astros know that they have to make improvements. They will also have big decisions to make on two key players.
Both Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander are set to hit the free agency market. Houston will have to decide if either of those players fit their plans for 2025. If they do fit their plans, a reasonable price will have to be agreed to.
Outside of those two players, the Astros could also engage in potential trade discussions for closer Josh Hader.
Hader ended up having a very successful 2024 campaign. However, with so many moving pieces that Houston will need to address this offseason, they could consider trading Hader.
For the right price, there's a legitimate chance that they could be open to moving him.
Should Houston open up to trade calls about Hader, there is one National League Central team that is already being connected as a potential suitor.
MLB insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score has suggested that the Chicago Cubs could look into trading for Hader if he's available.
During the 2024 MLB season, Hader ended up appearing in 71 total games. He compiled an 8-8 record to go along with a 3.80 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 4.2 K/BB ratio, 34 saves, and four blown saves.
Those numbers would be a massive upgrade for a Cubs team that desperately needs closer help. They struggled to close out games in 2024, blowing 26 saves throughout the course of the year.
At 30 years old, Hader could be a long-term option at closer for Chicago. Craig Counsell would undoubtedly love to bring the hard-throwing closer onboard.
Moving on from Hader would be a tough call for the Astros. He gives a lot of firepower at the end of the bullpen, but Houston finds themselves in a tough position and only so much money to go around.
Currently, Hader is playing on a five-year, $95 million deal. He has an average salary of $19 million. Being able to move off of that contract would give the Astros a lot more wiggle room to make other moves.
All of that being said, this could be something to keep an eye on. A trade of Hader to the Cubs may not be likely, but it's certainly an option.
Don't be surprised if Chicago does reach out to Houston about a potential trade for the star closer.