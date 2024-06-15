Oft-Injured Houston Astros Star Backs Manager Amid Criticism
The Houston Astros aren't having the year they expected after becoming aggressive in the offseason when they handed out the most lucrative contract to a closer in league history.
While fans may be a bit perplexed by what is going on, it sounds like there is at least one person previously connected to the franchise who expected this and is enjoying it.
Regardless, it didn't even seem like a remote possibility the Astros would be fighting for their playoff lives in mid-June, but as they enter the weekend slate of games with a 31-38 record, that is their reality.
Because of that, many people have started pointing the finger at first-year manager Joe Espada.
Despite being a long-time bench coach, and spending the past four seasons with Dusty Baker, there has been a lot of faith lost that he will be able to spark a turnaround in this team.
Some have even gone so far as to call for his job if Houston isn't able to get into the playoffs.
However, Astros star pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is backing his manager, despite not being on the field and playing a game for him this year.
"I think the most important thing [managers] do is the relationship they have with the players ... Joe does a great job of that ... Joe is doing what Joe is supposed to do. I think, us as players, I'm not playing, I'm not trying to speak for them, we know we gotta start playing better as a unit," he told Will Kunkel of Fox 26 Houston during an interview.
That's an interesting perspective.
Espada always seemed like he was going to get a managerial job at some point, having been the bench coach under Baker and AJ Hinch before that.
It just so happened he turned down other jobs and was able to get his first crack at manager where he had already established himself in the clubhouse as part of a successful culture.
But, it is clear that something needs to change.
The message has been the same every time there is a tough stretch of play where they haven't been able to fix their mistakes and make up ground in the playoff race.
Whether Espada is the man for the job will be seen, no matter how much McCullers and other teammates like his communication style.