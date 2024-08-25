Only One Houston Astros Player Has Done This More Times Than Jose Altuve
Coming into the 2024 season, it was known this could be the last one Jose Altuve played with the Houston Astros if they didn't lock him up with a contract extension.
Even though he's now 34 years old and isn't at an age where teams around the league would normally line up to hand out a massive deal, there would certainly be some organizations more than willing to pry him away from the Astros.
But, they didn't give anyone a chance when they handed their franchise legend $125 million to stay in Houston for the next five seasons, something that will keep him as part of this organization for the entirety of his career.
So, with Altuve slotted at the top of this lineup for years for come, that gives him the opportunity to continue making Astros history.
He did just that on Saturday.
As the first batter of the game, Altuve blasted one 408 feet over the left field wall to give Houston a 1-0 lead.
That was Altuve's 40th career leadoff homer, moving him into sole possession of second place on the Astros' all-time list behind only Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who has 53.
A model of consistency, the 5-foot-6 sparkplug continues to impress throughout his career, earning his ninth All-Star selection this season after he missed an extended period of time with injuries last year.
Even though Houston lost their last two games against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and Saturday, they've been able to enjoy a power surge by Altuve with homers in back-to-back contests for the first time since mid-May.
If the slugger can start finding his home run stroke, this lineup will become even more scary, and if he's able to do that in the first inning of games, he'll continue to climb up this all-time list and give himself a chance to catch Biggio at the top.