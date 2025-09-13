Optimism Surrounds Injured Astros Star Isaac Paredes’ Latest Workout
The Houston Astros protected themselves at the trade deadline in July by bringing home former superstar Carlos Correa and installing him at third base for the injured Isaac Paredes.
At the time, the Astros and Paredes were pessimistic that the young infielder would be able to return from a significant hamstring injury this season. But, slowly, there’s some sunshine around his recovery.
Per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart, Paredes continued his workouts at the team’s spring training facility at West Palm Beach, Fla. Manager Joe Espada said that the opening-day third baseman took live batting practice, ran bases and participated in defensive work. McTaggart described the attitude around the franchise as “optimistic.”
Can Isaac Paredes Help Astros in October?
Paredes landed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on July 20. After further diagnosis, his hamstring injury was deemed quite significant, so much so that the Astros traded for Correa and took the risk of moving him to third base, a position he had never played before. Houston also moved Paredes to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 6 as a procedural move, but also as an acknowledgement that he might not return.
Now? The Astros aren’t committing to anything yet. But, assuming he bounces back from a live batting practice session with no setbacks, Houston could consider some options.
Those options could include continuing to hit at West Palm Beach. It could include sending him to a minor league affiliate for a rehab assignment, though the only options would be Double-A or Triple-A. It could be too soon for Paredes, and those seasons end next week. Paredes could also re-join the Astros and work out with the team, which returns to Houston on Sunday evening.
The Astros don’t have to push him to be ready for a roster move. Because he was on the 40-man roster and the 60-day IL Houston can activate him in the postseason. That deadline passed on Sept. 1. At this point, he would likely be depth off the bench for Houston as opposed to a player that would supplant Correa in the lineup.
Houston acquired Paredes, along with outfielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, in December in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Kyle Tucker. Before his injury, Paredes proved to be a snug fit for the Astros’ offense. He slashed .259.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games. He also had 15 doubles and one triple.