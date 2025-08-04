Astros Star Isaac Paredes Eyeing Return This Season In Shocking Injury Update
The Houston Astros acquired Carlos Correa at the trade deadline with the aim of having him take over third base since they believed Isaac Paredes would be out for the rest of the season.
It seems like that could no longer be the case.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that Paredes is set to undergo a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to his injured hamstring with the aim of returning this year. He's opting for that treatment path instead of getting surgery, which would carry an approximate recovery timeline of six months.
This is major news.
With Paredes on the shelf, Correa has already taken over at the hot corner. And because he's under contract for multiple years, there's a chance he is the new third baseman going forward.
If Paredes were to come back, the conventional thinking would be that he would slide to second and take over there. But because the Astros acquired Jesus Sanchez at the trade deadline, too, then that seemingly pushed Jose Altuve back to his natural spot at second base.
All of this makes the outlook for Houston murky.
While it's hard to count on Yordan Alvarez actually coming back this season, his impending return will take up the designated hitter spot, which reduces where one of these players can play.
Of course, it's not a given that Paredes will be able to return before the end of the campaign.
All signs pointed to his hamstring injury being to the point where he would be on the shelf for the remainder of the year. And just because he's getting PRP injections, that doesn't mean it will be healed to the point of him being able to take the field again.
Still, this bit of information is surprising based on what the Astros did ahead of the deadline.
With Paredes looking to return in 2025, there's a chance Houston will have some tough decisions to make regarding where players are positioned in the field.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.